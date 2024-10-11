Putin announced that he intends to hold talks with new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan in October - part 2 of 2

Putin announced that he intends to hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan in October.

Meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian at the meeting in Ashgabat





🔻Statements by Vladimir Putin:





▪️Relations with Iran are a priority for Russia, and they are developing very successfully.





▪️Another meeting with the President of Iran is planned at the BRICS summit in Kazan.





▪️Russia is actively cooperating with Iran on the international stage.





🔻Statements by Massoud Pezeshkian:





▪️The situation in the region has become critical due to Israel's disregard for international and humanitarian legal norms.





▪️European countries and the USA hinder de-escalation in the Middle East.





▪️The partnership between Iran and Russia in the cultural and economic spheres is strengthening daily.





▪️Iran expects to sign a strategic cooperation agreement between the countries at the BRICS summit in Kazan.