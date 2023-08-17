BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Reality Alterations Mind Control Threads Aug 17, 2023
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
57 views • 08/17/2023

🧠 READ WATCH 🧠


NeuroStrike Program Is a Core Part of the CCP's Military Strategy: Expert

https://www.theepochtimes.com/china/neurostrike-program-is-a-core-part-of-the-ccps-military-strategy-expert-5405377

IN-DEPTH: Battle for the Mind: China Steps Up Cognitive Warfare Against India [MIRROR]

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/in-depth-battle-for-the-mind-china-steps-up-cognitive-warfare-against-india-5402768

Military For Kings Of The East Prep End-Times Role With Brain ‘Neurostrike’ Weapons Development: Report

https://www.skywatchtv.com/2023/08/06/china-brain-neurostrike-weapons/

China Has Developed Neurostrike Weaponry...Literally Messing With Your Mind

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tebfIeaVDkM

Chinas brain neurostrike weapons

https://www.realcleardefense.com/2023/07/10/chinas_brain_neurostrike_weapons_964946.html



🧠 VIDEO CREDIT LINKS 🧠


WEF Unveils 'Neurostrike Weapons' That Can 'Control Brains' of World Leaders

https://www.brighteon.com/5bf136f0-98da-44ea-8fba-fc15b12ad6a6 

China's 'Brain control Weapon's'

https://odysee.com/@HeadlinesWithaVoice:2/china's-'brain-control-weapon's':a

China's 'neurostrike' brain weapons

https://odysee.com/@MagaFirstNews:e/china's-'neurostrike'-brain-weapons-2:c 



🔎 LEARN MORE 🔍


https://realityalteration.truthparadigm.tv


https://realityalteration.truthparadigm.news


https://threads.truthparadigm.news

