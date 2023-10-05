🩺 Sepsis: A Global Health Crisis 🌍 🩺

Did you know that 70% of Sepsis cases are community-based, and 30% are hospital-acquired? 😷

Yugeesh Lankadeva leader of the Translational Cardiovascular and Renal Research Group explains that Sepsis typically Starts from an infection, then spreads 🦠.



This can result in life-threatening drops in blood pressure, causing multi-organ dysfunction and, tragically, death. 😨💔

Currently, Sepsis affects approximately 50 million people worldwide each year and claims the lives of about 11 million people annually. 😢

Sepsis Rise due to antibiotic resistance and aging. 💔.



Raise awareness. Act now! 💪