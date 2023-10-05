🩺 Sepsis: A Global Health Crisis 🌍 🩺

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know that 70% of Sepsis cases are community-based, and 30% are hospital-acquired?
Yugeesh Lankadeva leader of the Translational Cardiovascular
and Renal Research Group explains that Sepsis typically Starts from an
infection, then spreads 🦠.
This can result in life-threatening drops in blood pressure, causing multi-organ dysfunction and, tragically, death.
Currently, Sepsis affects approximately 50 million people worldwide each year and claims the lives of about 11 million people annually.
Sepsis Rise due to antibiotic resistance and aging.
Raise awareness. Act now!