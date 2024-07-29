BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When GOD Redeemed a Keith Shealy Band promoter's Mistake (Toward The Mark 188)
Toward The Mark
Toward The Mark
18 views • 9 months ago

Video on pressing Toward The Mark for the prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus telling the miraculous ways God redeems failures by our faith, turning our disappointments into divine appointments as we courageously walk by faith.... Showing GOD BIG in the eyes of those who see Him small.

7 min., 45 sec.

For full original story, LISTEN NOW @KeithShealysBetweenTheLinesShow

"KEITH SHEALY BAND REUNION CONCERT-Video Collage" podcast post TTM193...

(LISTEN NOW) @ https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/25171389


We INVITE YOU to...

SEE & HEAR, FOLLOW & SHARE more from TOWARD THE MARK :

~ @KeithShealysTowardTheMarkKeith on FACEBOOK;

~ @TTMSingingSgt on TWITTER;

~ @betweenthelinesttmshow podcasts on TTM'S LIBSYN CHANNEL;

~ @TowardTheMarkINC videos on YOUTUBE;

~ @keithandbrendalee on BRIGHTEON; AND

~ @KeithAndBrendaLee on RUMBLE

Thank you TTM Sponsors for your love and support always!

Thanks for watching this video and we bless you in Jesus' mighty Name!

Keywords
mistakejesussalvationtravelmusicministerspiritpastorconcertequipmentprayoutreachreunionlockedcabinetslong-distancettm188 bandunsuccessful
