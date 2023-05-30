Ukraine Update May 30, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

💥 Russian soldiers, despite being wounded, destroyed Ukrainian militants in close combat. Despite severe wounds, the Russian soldiers showed incredible courage: they let the enemy get closer to them and destroyed the enemy.

⚡️ This morning, the Kiev regime has launched a terrorist drone attack on the city of Moscow.

◽️ Eight aircraft-type drones were employed in the attack. All enemy drones were downed.

◽️ Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control, and deviated from the intended targets.

◽️ Five more UAVs were shot down by the Pantsir-S SAM system in Moscow region

⚡️The Russian Armed Forces launched a long-range air-based high-precision weaponry strike against the enemy targets at the airfields.

💥 The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralized.

💥 As a result of the strike, the AFU command posts and radar stations, as well as aircraft, and munition depots have been hit.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation, as well as the artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units close to Novomlynsk, Kislovka, Glushkovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 The actions of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles and D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units close to Makeevka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy losses were up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 pickup trucks, 1 D-20 howitzer and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of intensive action of the units, air strikes and artillery fire of the Yug Group of Forces, the enemy losses were up to 145 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Orlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 2 ammunition depots of the AFU 79th Airborne Assault Brigade have been destroyed close to Maksimilyanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units close to Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Malinovka, Belogorye, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 The enemy losses were up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen, 10 motor vehicles and 2 D-30 howitzers.

💥 1 AFU ammunition depot has been destroyed near Otradnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 pickup trucks, 1 D-30 howitzer and 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 87 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 124 areas during the day.

💥 1 hangar with weapons and military equipment of the AFU 126th Territorial Defense Brigade has been hit near Berislav (Kherson region).

◽️ In addition, a command and observation post and a missile and artillery weapon depot of the AFU 110th Mechanized Brigade have been hit close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense have intercepted 3 Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 13 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.

◽️ Moreover, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Verkhnekamenka, Novodruzhesk, Pshenichnoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Vasilyevka, Lyubimovka and Kostantinovka (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry








