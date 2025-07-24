© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turquoise Alert: 6-Year-Old Girl Missing Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport | Urgent Search Underway
Description
A Turquoise Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl last seen near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after arriving from Hawaii. Authorities are actively searching and ask anyone with information to contact police immediately. Join the community effort to bring her home safely by sharing this video. Stay tuned for live updates and ways to help.
Hashtags
