Turquoise Alert: 6-Year-Old Girl Missing Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport | Urgent Search Underway
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
0
60 views • 1 month ago

Turquoise Alert: 6-Year-Old Girl Missing Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport | Urgent Search Underway

http://newsplusglobe.com/

A Turquoise Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl last seen near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after arriving from Hawaii. Authorities are actively searching and ask anyone with information to contact police immediately. Join the community effort to bring her home safely by sharing this video. Stay tuned for live updates and ways to help.

#TurquoiseAlert #MissingChild #PhoenixAZ #SkyHarbor #ChildSafety #FindHer #CommunityAlert #UrgentSearch #PublicSafety #ArizonaNews

public safetyemergency alerturgent newsmissing personmissing childpolice investigationturquoise alertphoenix sky harbormissing girl arizonachild safety alertmissing child alertphoenix newsarizona amber alertcommunity searchmissing 6-year-old
