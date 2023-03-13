BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From critical care to self-sustaining freedom and health with Erika, Nature's Nurse | Ep. 8
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
1 view • 03/13/2023

The Nature's Nurse spent 20 years in western medicine and took on a new career path after refusing to be part of an experiment. She has learned and developed crucial skills to live self-sufficient by learning law, how the body works, growing herbs, and making natural medicine. The Nature’s Nurse is the creator of The Good Stewards Private Membership Association – providing education, services, and products meant to set people free.Show more


Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan

Contact Erika, Nature's Nurse: [email protected]


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition, Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


