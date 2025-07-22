2025-7-22 don't just read and agree - live in faith - do

Rom 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the lord Yahusha the christ, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

Rom 10:10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

(the believing unto righteousness part is the actual living in faith part.......that, without.........who cares that you say you believe........)

Revelation tells us the tale of what shall be, what currently is, the why's, and where it is all going.......if you will believe.

Don't just read and agree.......when you read this...





Rev 1:1 The Revelation of Yahusha the christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto His servants things which must shortly come to pass; and HE sent and signified it by His angel unto His servant John:

Rev 1:2 Who bare record of the word of God, and of the testimony of Yahusha the christ, and of all things that he saw.

Rev 1:3 Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.

(did you see that? blessed is he that readeth, and keepeth...and keep...and keep....)

what the heck does that mean?

only they who will live in faith, will keep, the rest will read...not many actually have faith, and not many understand, because they have chosen the world, and the religions that have beguiled the world, instead of choosing the cross of christ and coming out and being separated unto the Father. The one is blinded, to the one who has faith, much is revealed to aid you on your soul-journey.

readeth...and keepth...

believeth unto righteousness......doers in faith...

now is the time that the Father has sought for us to worship Him in spirit and truth......a true bride...separate, clean, in her ark, prepared...speaking that which is right...

the rest..."let the dead bury the dead...come!".

let him who can hear, hear....but then keep, and do.

praise Yahuah!