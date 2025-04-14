BrightLearn - Trump Trial: Defense Team Sabotage? An interview with Zach Vorhies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode features an explosive interview with Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies, who argues that Trump’s legal team may have intentionally sabotaged his defense in a politically motivated trial, part of a broader scheme involving the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact to manipulate the 2024 election and frame Trump supporters as extremists.
