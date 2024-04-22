BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Four-Step Strategy to Secure Your Savings From Coming Economic Collapse - David Stockman
681 views • 04/22/2024

The United States is on the brink of an economic collapse, and David Stockman, an equity investor and author, predicts that it will be a “reckoning” that will rock the nation with a meltdown that hasn’t been seen in decades. “The Fed is finally out of dry powder,” he shares, referring to the attempts of the Federal Reserve System to keep things artificially stabilized. David talks about the pros and cons of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but more importantly, he discusses how Americans can wisely prepare for the coming economic devastation. He recommends doing four major things: pay off your debt, pocket your profits (like stocks), put those profits into securities like cash, and invest in financial insurance, like gold. “I think gold still remains a fundamental asset that everyone should have,” he says.



TAKEAWAYS


Gold is ultimately the final form of money in this world, even amidst a collapse


Find properties that bring you residual income - buy them with as little debt as possible


In a potential collapse, people will lose their homes, and there will be a higher demand for rental properties


Central bank money is fiat money and it can be manipulated



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

NRB Recap video: https://vimeo.com/917591058

NRB 2025 Conference: https://nrbconvention.org/

Good Ranchers (get $30 off your first box with code TINA): https://www.goodranchers.com/

The Great Money Bubble book: https://amzn.to/4aZ9IdM


🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID STOCKMAN

Website: https://www.davidstockmanscontracorner.com/

X: https://twitter.com/DA_Stockman


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU: (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/free-trial?field-3=counterculturemom

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
moneygoldsilverbankingeconomic collapsereal estatefinancerentalsavingsinvestingdavid stockmantina griffin
