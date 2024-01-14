Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stars Aligning - 4 INCREDIBLE Star Signs Unveil Timing of Events in Revelation
channel image
Brachaim's
134 Subscribers
87 views
Published a month ago

Did God give us star signs to mark the major events in the Book of Revelation? The incredible answer is YES, He did. And because of computerized astronomical software that simulates the movement of the night skies, we can now know the exact timing of those signs. How do we know what signs to look for? God described the signs in Revelation. So in this Nelson Walters video, we explain in detail, the 4 signs as God described them, the unique fulfillments in the future, and the dates that each star sign will happen. And, btw, they all occur on Feasts of the Lord, God's prophetic calendar.

Keywords
signsprophecystarsrvelation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket