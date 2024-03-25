BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shedding Pesky Pounds via Transformative Weight Loss Program - Dr. Holly Wyatt
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
36 views • 03/25/2024

Dr. Holly Wyatt is passionate about helping people lose weight, and with more than 25 years of clinical experience, she knows exactly what it takes to shed those pesky pounds. Holly is also the author of “State of Slim,” a transformative weight loss program that helps target and elevate weight reduction. Holly shares how she struggled with her weight while she was in medical school, and how that inspired her to clinically study the issue, which affects nearly three billion people worldwide! What is the perfect type of diet if someone wants to lose weight? The answer is not as simple as you think! When is the best time to eat? How many calories should the average man or woman consume daily? These are the questions that Holly addresses and more!



TAKEAWAYS


Individualizing a diet is perhaps the most effective way to approach weight loss


Any diet has to be one that you can easily adhere to and stick to consistently


When you are losing weight, it has to be a life transformation - it has to be about more than just losing pounds


Weight gain is not just genetic - it can also be environmental



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

State of Slim book: https://amzn.to/3vkGoPT


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. HOLLY WYATT

Website: https://www.weightlossand.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrHollyWyatt

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drhollywyatt/

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3wu9gpe


🔗 CONNECT WITH STATE OF SLIM

Website: https://www.stateofslim.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StateOfSlim


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
obesityfoodweight lossdietingauthortriggersphysicalovereatinghabitsjournalingtina griffincounter culture momemotional eatingozempicdrugs anxietydr holly wyatt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy