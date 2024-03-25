Shedding Pesky Pounds via Transformative Weight Loss Program - Dr. Holly Wyatt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Holly Wyatt is passionate about helping people lose weight, and with more than 25 years of clinical experience, she knows exactly what it takes to shed those pesky pounds. Holly is also the author of “State of Slim,” a transformative weight loss program that helps target and elevate weight reduction. Holly shares how she struggled with her weight while she was in medical school, and how that inspired her to clinically study the issue, which affects nearly three billion people worldwide! What is the perfect type of diet if someone wants to lose weight? The answer is not as simple as you think! When is the best time to eat? How many calories should the average man or woman consume daily? These are the questions that Holly addresses and more!
TAKEAWAYS
Individualizing a diet is perhaps the most effective way to approach weight loss
Any diet has to be one that you can easily adhere to and stick to consistently
When you are losing weight, it has to be a life transformation - it has to be about more than just losing pounds
Weight gain is not just genetic - it can also be environmental
