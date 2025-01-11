BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Diddy’s Fire, DEI and ESG Dying, AGI Threats, Zuckerberg Lies Again, and More - The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
116 views • 5 months ago

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we covered these topics:


- DEI Programs Are Ending but Woke Practices Are Just Being Relabeled

- Don Jr Drops Bombs on Squad Member's Gaslighting

- ESG Is Not Dying, It's Just Getting Relabeled

- Gavin Newsom Whines About Misinformation

- How Can We Stop AGI?

- LA's Diversity Hire Fire Chief Points Finger at City of Los Angeles

- Mark Zuckerberg's Apology Tour Is a Trap

- Was the Malibu Fire Started to Destroy Diddy Evidence



Our Sponsors:


- Long-Term Storage Beef (Promo Code "JDR"): https://prepperfarms.com

- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://rumblegold.com

- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/meds

donald trump jrmark zuckerberggavin newsomlos angelesagikaren bassdiddyla firesesgtop storythe jd rucker showlededeikristin crowley
