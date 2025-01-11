Diddy’s Fire, DEI and ESG Dying, AGI Threats, Zuckerberg Lies Again, and More - The JD Rucker Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we covered these topics:
- DEI Programs Are Ending but Woke Practices Are Just Being Relabeled
- Don Jr Drops Bombs on Squad Member's Gaslighting
- ESG Is Not Dying, It's Just Getting Relabeled
- Gavin Newsom Whines About Misinformation
- How Can We Stop AGI?
- LA's Diversity Hire Fire Chief Points Finger at City of Los Angeles
- Mark Zuckerberg's Apology Tour Is a Trap
- Was the Malibu Fire Started to Destroy Diddy Evidence
