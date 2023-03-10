HOMOSEXUALS CONTROLLING GOP! ACCUSER Says CPAC’s Matt Schlapp Grabbed His “Junk” & “Pummeled It”

Stew Peters Show





March 9, 2023





Matt Schlapp has been controlled opposition and a fake conservative for decades but now he’s facing allegations of being a gay sexual abuser.

Patrick Howely is back with Stew to detail his exclusive interview with Matt Schlapp’s accuser, Carlton Huffman.

Before the alleged sexual assault took place, Matt Schlapp asked Huffman what his plans were after the Hershel Walker race concluded.

Huffman says it was apparent that Schlapp was more interested in him personally than professionally.

As the two pulled into the parking lot of the hotel Matt Schlapp allegedly took his left hand and grabbed Huffman’s genitals.

Huffman says while the assault took place Schlapp had a “smug look of power” on his face.

Matt Schlapp has now hired the same Hollywood lawyer that represents Johnny Depp.

Matt Schlapp is trying to silence Carlton Huffman and make this embarrassing problem go away.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com





Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,





GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org





Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!





Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





Eat Carbs and LOSE WEIGHT, Check out MCT: https://thehealthyfat.com/stew

From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cfd02-homosexuals-controlling-gop-accuser-says-cpacs-matt-schlapp-grabbed-his-jun.html



