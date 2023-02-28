© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2a03cy89dc
2023.02.28 Now the CCP is already working on it internally. The U.S. is bound to decouple. The CCP is now working on and then it really prepares for the full-scale of the war against U.S.
现在共产党内部已经在研究了, 美国是一定会脱钩. 这是中共现在研究的, 然后真的做这种准备与美国进行全面战争.