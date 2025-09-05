Round Up 5 - Super Delta Force (1989, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Round Up 5 - Super Delta Force is a racing game developed by Tatsumi
and published by Data East (in North America), Electrocoin (in Europe)
and Tatsumi (in Japan). It was only released in the arcades.
The game is a rip-off of Taito's Chase H.Q. You need to catch criminal who is fleeing in a vehicle in each stage. You need to catch up with the criminal, who has a head start, then evade the bikers who accompany him or knock them off the street, then ram the criminal's vehicle until it breaks down. Similar to OutRun, you race across the whole USA. You can accelerate, brake, shift between two gears and use a limited number of turbo boosts.