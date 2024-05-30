BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MICROWAVE WEAPON EXPERT EXPOSES WEAPONS ON STOP LIGHTS
Abide in Christ
68 followers
143 views • 11 months ago
Retired MICROWAVE WEAPON EXPERT EXPOSES WEAPONS ON STOP LIGHTS in England. This weaponry works best when the people have been vaccinated... filled with Graphene, Aluminum etc. He said it would probably be used in their 15-minute cities (if they ever build them) to be used to cause instant death... thus the name 'Kill Box'. 


Thats what these unelected WEF want... but it doesn't mean it will happen. Agenda 2030.


I still recommend moving to the country with a water well and a garden with like-minded people. I have had dreams and one vision about the cities being destroy by fire (not sure from what... but the dream was VERY REAL... like I SAW the future) but I think it may be nuclear, but some were dirty bombs in specific areas???

microwave weaponsin englandkill boxon streetlights
