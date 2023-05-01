HAPPY MAY DAY Police on fire in Paris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAY DAY PROTEST: Police on fire in Paris
May 1st - the occasion of two significant events:
-International Workers Day &
-Festival of St. Efisio
Both events honor heroes who died fighting against the forces of Power Profit Control.
In 1886, four America workers were hanged, by a corrupt judicial system, fighting for the 8-hour work day. In commemoration of their martyrdom, workers all over the world deemed May 1st, International Workers Day. It is celebrated ironically everywhere except America.
In 303 AD, Efisio, a Roman commander - sent to fight Christians in Sardinia - was beheaded for becoming a follower of Christ when had a life changing epiphany. In honor of him, every May 1st since 1657 Sardinians across villages do a 80km march carrying his statue to thank him for his benevolence that ended the plague of 1652.