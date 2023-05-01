BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HAPPY MAY DAY Police on fire in Paris
APEX MENTALITY
APEX MENTALITY
63 followers
187 views • 05/01/2023

MAY DAY PROTEST: Police on fire in Paris

May 1st - the occasion of two significant events: 


-International Workers Day &

-Festival of St. Efisio


Both events honor heroes who died fighting against the forces of Power Profit Control. 


In 1886, four America workers were hanged, by a corrupt judicial system, fighting for the 8-hour work day. In commemoration of their martyrdom, workers all over the world deemed May 1st, International Workers Day. It is celebrated ironically everywhere except America.


In 303 AD, Efisio, a Roman commander - sent to fight Christians in Sardinia - was beheaded for becoming a follower of Christ when had a life changing epiphany. In honor of him, every May 1st since 1657 Sardinians across villages do a 80km march carrying his statue to thank him for his benevolence that ended the plague of 1652.




