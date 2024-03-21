BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prepared from The Beginning!!!
Benevolent Woman
Benevolent Woman
03/21/2024

I don’t understand how people can see His creations and not fear His wrath. But as it is written, “A fool says in his heart that there is no God”.

Time is growing shorter than ever, and people are becoming more degenerate, corrupt, and nefarious! If you have eyes to see and ears to hear, I want you to listen.

These things are acting out all over the world. Particularly on social media platforms. In real time. The “Great Deceiver” is collecting souls. Understand that this is only done if you allow it. The outcome will be justified. I have seven key points that I want to give you.

Keywords
spiritualitymental healthaccountability
