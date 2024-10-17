IDENTIDADE 4D - A Identidade do Reino da Besta (Quarto Reino) Whitney Webb - JESUS É SANTO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PÁGINA OFICIAL DA IDENTIDADE 4D (ID4D) - https://id4d.worldbank.org
Assim ele disse: A quarta besta será o quarto reino sobre a terra, que será diferente de todos os reinos, e devorará toda a terra, e a pisará e a quebrará em pedaços. Daniel 7: 23
Video original - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkGZ9PheqXA