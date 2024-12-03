⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (3 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU and 13th National Guard Brigade near Neskuchnoye and Slatino (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 40 troops, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 44th Mechanised Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU, and 115th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), and Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Eleven counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 1st, 4th national guard brigades, and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 460 troops, two motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and three field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Romanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on formations of the 46th Airmobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 37th Marine Brigade near Konstantinovka, Dachnoye, and Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 370 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station. One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 59th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 38th Marine Brigade, and 14th National Guard Brigade near Shevchenko, Grodovka, and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic). Twelve counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 42nd, 100th mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade of the AFU, and 35th Marine Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 555 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B gun, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️As a result of active offensive operations, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).

Losses were inflicted on formations of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 127th and 241st territorial defence brigades near Razliv, Komar, and Oktyabr (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 troops, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 124th and 126th territorial defence brigades near Molodezhnoye and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck power objects ensuring operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of military airfields, as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters of the enemy in 142 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down 40 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including four outside the special military operation zone.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,122 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,600 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,497 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,897 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,957 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.