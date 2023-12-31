Create New Account
Black Swan event part 1
channel image
Jim Dunn aka TUSOE
9 Subscribers
230 views
Published 2 months ago

There will be a "Black Swan" event this year, I believe.  It could be physical, an attack on people, economic, or otherwise, but it will be orchestrated by the American Deep State. Even mainstream news is talking about it, so we need to have our heads on a swivel, recognize it when it happens, and do not believe the lies from the news organizations.

Keywords
blackborderillegalsterroristsouthernswanvandalsimmigration armygoths

