BrightLearn - Caught Green Handed by Christopher Monckton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Caught Green Handed" by Christopher Monckton delves into the Climategate scandal of 2009, a pivotal moment that exposed deep-seated manipulations within the climate science community. Just weeks before the high-stakes Copenhagen summit, an anonymous whistleblower leaked a trove of emails and data from the University of East Anglia’s Climate Research Unit (CRU), revealing a clique of influential scientists, known as "The Team," who were suspected of manipulating climate data to support a politically and financially advantageous narrative on global warming. The book details how these scientists tampered with data, excluded contradictory evidence and conspired to redefine peer-reviewed science, all while using technical tricks to "hide the decline" in temperatures. Monckton’s exposé also highlights the media’s initial silence and the subsequent global backlash, leading to a re-evaluation of temperature datasets and the credibility of climate research institutions. Ultimately, the book calls for accountability, transparency and a reformed approach to climate science and policy, advocating for measures to prevent such corruption in the future.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai