SPECIAL: January 6 Journalist, Steve Baker, Arrested TODAY! Live Coverage from Dallas — The Breanna Morello Show
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
214 views • 03/02/2024

Even a member of the U.S. Marshals agrees. What’s happening to journalist Steve Baker is bullsh*t. I’m told this was said while booking him.



Why is Steve Baker’s case so important?



Steve Baker published evidence that proves the DOJ committed perjury during the Oath Keepers trial.



He’s published details about the J6 pipebomber.



He’s working on several major J6 stories.



The DOJ slapped him with these charges to shut him up, but this isn’t the time to stop speaking up.



We all need to speak up!



-------------------------------------------



Steve Baker

DONATE/FOLLOW: https://thepragmaticconstitutionalist.locals.com/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TPC4USA



Follow LIVE Coverage: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20



SUPPORT BREANNA and the fight for TRUE journalism: http://SupportBre.com



-------------------------------------------



Follow me on Social Media so we can be best friends

💬 Substack: https://breannamorello.substa


