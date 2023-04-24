BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LGBTQ-Affirming Megachurch Pastor Andy Stanley and the Falling Away-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 24 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
97 views • 04/24/2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the biggest single issue face the Church, the body of Christ, in our day is where do you stand on the LGBTQIA+P for Pedophile Movement. Should they be welcomed into the Church with open arms? There is no bigger question than this, hands down, bar none. But your King James Bible has a 'spoiler alert' when it tells you in Luke 17:28 how the Church is going to 'vote' on LGBTQ rights and practices. Enter Andy Stanley, the 'man of the hour' raised up by Satan himself to lead the charge into the abyss. As of this writing, Andy Stanley and his vast Laodicean empire wields amazing power and influence over evangelism due to the massive size of his congregation, and the concomitant truckloads of money such a large following brings. Andy gives you just enough Bible to make you think he's teaching you scripture, and then walks you down the primrose path into spiritual oblivion. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we are calling you to leave the Laodicean Church as it begins its nosedive straight into the ground. Listen! Someone is knocking on the door, and is inviting you to sup with Him. Now go open that door and let Him in.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
