WHY LIZZO IS GROSS, WRONG, EVIL AND WILL GET YOU KILLED - BODY POSITIVITY IS ROTTEN TO THE CORE.

Lizzo has been promoting morbid obesity as a good thing through what is called the body positivity movement. Morbidly obese people eat copious amounts of disgusting foods on their own social media to give a proverbial middle finger to all of society who is actually quite concerned that their behavior is killing them. It isn't right that we promote unhealthy lifestyles, especially those that kill people under the age of 40 regularly. Morbid obesity is more unhealthy for you than smoking is and that is a scientific fact.





Lizzo is someone who is more gross than most people with her entire demeanor and she sickens me with her victim mentality and the fact that she plays the victim when the average public disagrees with her promoting obesity to young girls. Being obese eliminates you from 90% of potential life mates and reduces your lifespan in some cases by half, yet she is the only one being given the microphone by the mainstream media.





People who actually care about fitness are called racist for some reason and the media continues to perpetuate that lie. Lizzo can quite frankly go to hell and the sooner she drops dead from her own obesity the better off we are all going to be.





#lizzo #fat #obese #obesity #body #bodypositivity #overweight #weightloss #fatpeople #left #leftist #death #BBW #fatness #news #fitness #yyc



