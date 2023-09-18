The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 200 - Wormwood!

In this video, I want to look at the mysterious event called Wormwood cited in Revelation 8:10-11, which seems to cause excitement in a lot of people but is seriously misunderstood. It is tied to the Burning Mountain which precedes it in verses 8-9. If we can unpack the meanings of the symbols in these 4 Verses, then we can get at what they represent. Remember that Revelation consists of the Literal and the Symbolic. If everything is to be taken Literally, then we have a mess of misunderstandings and false interpretations. If we make everything symbolic, then the same misunderstandings occur! That is why Masonic Theological Seminary graduates have led so many people astray with false understandings of prophecy. The key is that the Bible INTERPRETS itself. The key to the symbols are found in the Bible and are also often linked to esoteric occult classical culture. I don’t believe that Revelation could be interpreted properly before this end time in which we live. God has provided the “knowledge” of history looking back to help us see the meanings previously hidden. God promised to do this in Daniel 12: 9, which says, “And he said, Go your way, Daniel: for the words are closed up and sealed till the time of the end.” That time is now, and the words are now opened up to us, so we can understand the meaning. The word “Wormwood” is mentioned only once in the New Testament, but it appears seven times in the Old Testament, each time associated with bitterness, poison, injustice, suffering and death.

WHAT IS THE MYSTERY OF WORMWOOD IN SCRIPTURE?

IN THESE LAST DAYS, "WORMWOOD" IS BEING EXPOSED!

LEARN THE MEANING OF THE "STAR" THAT BURNS LIKE A TORCH!

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com