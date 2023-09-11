BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla  – Sept 9, 2023
71 views • 09/11/2023

Dr. Michael Salla


Sep 9, 2023


Topics discussed:


· Starting Diplomatic Relations with ETs,

· JP Update on Dead and Awakening Giant,

· Tachyons used in space travel,

· Joe Rogan interview on David Grusch and unsuccessful reverse engineering projects,

· Space Force mission statement and Full Spectrum Dominance,

· Russia’s history of UFO crash retrieval programs Secret Space Program,

· Video on Sumer’s Eridu Genesis text,

· UAP Caucus launched in US Congress

· New Webinar on transition from UFO crash retrievals to secret space programs.


For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3y_r7IhfHw

russiaus congresssecret space programjoe roganspace travelspace forcefull spectrum dominanceweek in reviewsumerexopoliticsmichael sallamission statementtachyonsdavid gruschdead giantsep 2023diplomatic relations with etsjp updateawakening giantreverse engineering projectsufo crash retrieval programseridu genesis textuap caucuswebinar transition
