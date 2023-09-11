© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Michael Salla
Sep 9, 2023
Topics discussed:
· Starting Diplomatic Relations with ETs,
· JP Update on Dead and Awakening Giant,
· Tachyons used in space travel,
· Joe Rogan interview on David Grusch and unsuccessful reverse engineering projects,
· Space Force mission statement and Full Spectrum Dominance,
· Russia’s history of UFO crash retrieval programs Secret Space Program,
· Video on Sumer’s Eridu Genesis text,
· UAP Caucus launched in US Congress
· New Webinar on transition from UFO crash retrievals to secret space programs.
For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3y_r7IhfHw