Calling Richard Nixon: DOJ Shuts Down IRS Investigation of Hunter Biden

Is time running out for the Biden crime family? Yesterday Special Counsel John Durham released his long awaited report about FBI corruption in the fake investigation of former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday morning Mr. Trump posted a message to his Truth Social account that accused his enemies of being scum, like cockroaches all over Washington DC. As expected, the news media has downplayed the report as insignificant because there were no indictments. Let’s start today’s TruNews with this report published by Yahoo News.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/13/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf