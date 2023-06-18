These numbers PROVE Americans are SICK & TIRED of far-left states

Glenn Beck





June 16, 2023





In 2021, California lost over 330 THOUSAND residents…and with those residents, the Golden State lost over 29 billion dollars in income too. The numbers are not much better for New York, Massachusetts, or New Jersey, either. But it wasn’t just blue states experiencing massive changes. In this clip, Glenn unveils the SHOCKING statistics that prove Americans are sick & tired of far-left states, and they’re looking for other places to live that are much more favorable to freedom…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BW_UBQa_Zoc