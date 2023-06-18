BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
These numbers PROVE Americans are SICK & TIRED of far-left states
200 views • 06/18/2023

Glenn Beck


June 16, 2023


In 2021, California lost over 330 THOUSAND residents…and with those residents, the Golden State lost over 29 billion dollars in income too. The numbers are not much better for New York, Massachusetts, or New Jersey, either. But it wasn’t just blue states experiencing massive changes. In this clip, Glenn unveils the SHOCKING statistics that prove Americans are sick & tired of far-left states, and they’re looking for other places to live that are much more favorable to freedom…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BW_UBQa_Zoc

californiafreedomamericansglenn beckfar-leftstatisticsred stateblue statesick and tiredresidents moving out blue states
