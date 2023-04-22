Why can't Miles testify? Because they trap Miles with these charges. George Higginbotham accepted a $40 million bribe. He made the deal but never went to jail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f21gt9165
为什么文贵不能出庭作证，因为他们用这些指控把文贵困住。George Higginbotham接受了4000万美元的贿赂,他达成了交易，但从未坐过牢。他作证了，但是文贵的证词永远不会被爆出来。
Why can't Wengui testify? Because they trap Wengui with these charges. George Higginbotham accepted a $40 million bribe. He made the deal but never went to jail. He testified about Miles Guo, but the testimony will never be exposed.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #warroom #Bannon #PeterNavarro #JayneZirkle #takedowntheccp