Why Should Christians Stand With Israel
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
29 views • 2 months ago

7/6/2025

Genesis 12:1-3  Why Should Christians Stand With Israel?

Genesis 12:1-3 Now the Lord had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father's house, unto a land that I will shew thee:  2 And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: 3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.  The cornerstone of prophesies about Israel.  We should all realize that God means what He says. 

biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
