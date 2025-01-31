BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rybar's Analysis: The Battle for Dzerzhynsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 7 months ago

Rybar's Analysis: The Battle for Dzerzhynsk

Over the past two weeks, our subscribers have regularly asked us why the video chronicles of the special military operation with weekly events have disappeared - we respond: during this time, the Rybar team has been experimenting with formats for covering the events in the SMO zone and presenting analytics.

We are pleased to present our new product: from now on, the channel will regularly feature both detailed analyses of key battles in the special operation zone, as well as video summaries of current changes over a short period of time in a particular sector of the front.

You can still get acquainted with the main events in the special operation zone over the course of a day and a week during the releases of "Rybar's Analysis" on @SolovievLive. Meanwhile, the number of video reviews on the channel itself will gradually increase - this is much better perceived than dry text with a map, isn't it?

➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖

The very first release of the updated chronicle is dedicated to covering the operation to liberate Dzerzhynsk that is nearing completion. "Why did the Russian Armed Forces start an offensive in this sector?", "How did the operation develop?", "What will be the further actions of the Russian troops?" - you will find the answers to these and other questions in our material.

From Rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy