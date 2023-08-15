BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn 'CAN'T GET PAST THIS' about new Special Counsel in Hunter Biden case
46 views • 08/15/2023

Glenn Beck


August 14, 2023


Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the case against Hunter Biden. But is this a sign that the case is moving in the right or wrong direction? Glenn and Stu discuss the unusual circumstances surrounding Weiss' appointment, including whether it goes against the U.S. Code. Plus, Glenn explains the one issue he "can't get past."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byCVVJHTXOs

