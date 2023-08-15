Glenn 'CAN'T GET PAST THIS' about new Special Counsel in Hunter Biden case

Glenn Beck





August 14, 2023





Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the case against Hunter Biden. But is this a sign that the case is moving in the right or wrong direction? Glenn and Stu discuss the unusual circumstances surrounding Weiss' appointment, including whether it goes against the U.S. Code. Plus, Glenn explains the one issue he "can't get past."





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byCVVJHTXOs