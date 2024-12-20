BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Dr Ardis Loves NAC
The Dr. Ardis Show
The Dr. Ardis ShowCheckmark Icon
136 followers
Follow
231 views • 6 months ago

In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis explores the powerful health benefits of N-acetylcysteine (NAC), a key nutrient that supports liver function, boosts immunity, aids in mental health, and helps with respiratory issues. NAC is especially helpful during cold and flu season, offering protection against respiratory infections, promoting lung health, and even supporting blood circulation and detoxification. Dr. Ardis reveals how NAC can benefit those struggling with conditions such as heart disease, bipolar disorder, OCD, depression, and fertility issues.

He also highlights some of his top products that include NAC and other powerful nutrients:

  1. Nature Wins N-acetyl L-cysteine (NAC) – A supplement designed to replenish glutathione levels, promote liver and kidney detox, and support your immune system and respiratory health.

  2. Doc's Viral Defense – Featuring NAC, Zinc, Selenium, and other essential nutrients to fortify your body’s defenses against viral infections, making it a must-have for the flu season.

As a special offer, The Dr. Ardis Show is providing free shipping on all orders over $99! Take advantage of this great deal and stock up on your health essentials today. Visit thedrardisshow.com to shop now!

nacdr bryan ardisthe dr ardis show
