🌊🌿 The Silent Transformation of Plastics 🌿🌊
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
85 views • 10/03/2023

Meet Kristi L. Trail, the incredible Executive Director of Pontchartrain Conservancy, leading the charge in our mission to combat plastic pollution! 🌟

🎧 https://bit.ly/37lz36G

Did you know that even though you may not see them, microplastics are silently making their way into our environment? 🧐🔍

🔬 What are microplastics? They're tiny plastic particles, less than 5mm in length, invisible to the human eye. But here's the catch: they start as larger plastics that we CAN see!

🏞️ Next time you visit your favorite lake, take a closer look around the perimeter. You might spot big plastic bottles, bottle caps, or straws – all visible evidence of human activity.

🔄 Over time, these larger plastics break down into smaller particles, becoming microplastics that are harmful to the environment and wildlife.

🌏 We must take responsibility for our actions and reduce plastic pollution. Let's protect our beautiful planet together! 🌍

🎧 Want to learn more? Check out the full episode with Kristi L. Trail ➡️ [Link in Bio/Description above]

Keywords
microplasticsplasticpollutionenvironmentalawarenessprotectourplanetpontchartrainconservancy
