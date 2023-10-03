🌊🌿 The Silent Transformation of Plastics 🌿🌊

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet Kristi L. Trail, the incredible Executive Director of Pontchartrain Conservancy, leading the charge in our mission to combat plastic pollution! 🌟
Did you know that even though you may not see them, microplastics are silently making their way into our environment? 🧐🔍
🔬 What are microplastics? They're tiny plastic particles, less than 5mm in length, invisible to the human eye. But here's the catch: they start as larger plastics that we CAN see!
🏞️ Next time you visit your favorite lake, take a closer look around the perimeter. You might spot big plastic bottles, bottle caps, or straws – all visible evidence of human activity.
🔄 Over time, these larger plastics break down into smaller particles, becoming microplastics that are harmful to the environment and wildlife.
🌏 We must take responsibility for our actions and reduce plastic pollution. Let's protect our beautiful planet together! 🌍
