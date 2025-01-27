BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MOMENT TIKTOKER, 23, FALLS TO HER DEATH FROM ROOFTOP 🌇 AFTER CLIMBING UP TO TAKE VIDEO OF SUNSET
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1054 views • 7 months ago

Moment TikToker plunges 160ft to her death while posing for sunset selfie videos on a Turkish rooftop


Kubra Dogan, 23, was visiting her cousin at a family apartment in Istanbul

The pair climbed on the roof of the apartment to take footage of the sunset

Kubra fell nine stories to her death when she stepped on plastic paneling

The panel immediately ripped and sent her plunging 160ft to the street below

The family said they will sue the contractor responsible for the building work


Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9919141/Moment-TikToker-plunges-160ft-death-Turkish-rooftop.html

Keywords
istanbultiktokkubra dogansunset photos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy