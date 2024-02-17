© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Feb 15, 2024
Rabbi Schneider discusses the distressing surge in gun violence witnessed at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. He uncovers deeper societal decay and moral crisis. While examining the ominous signs of the end times, Rabbi Schneider offers hope and guidance to navigate our lives through these times of chaos.
Kansas City Violence - A Prelude of Things to Come
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ow6Ua3vYvI0