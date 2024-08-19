Trump in Prison or Massive Arrests, Ukraine & Superior Russian Weapons 08/19/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to the Next News Network President Trump will be sentenced to prison on September 18th for at least a year. In other news, NATO gives Ukraine the green light to use its weapons in Russia, and finally Pastor Stan shares if America is blessed or cursed.
00:00 - Intro
01:00 - Trump in Prison or Massive Arrests
05:38 - Ukraine
10:09 - Russian Drone Threats
12:19 - Russian Fighters Superior
18:48 - America Blessed or Cursed?
22:47 - Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Potassium Iodide Neighborhood Pack:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/NEIGHBOORHOOD-PACKAGE/productinfo/P%2DNP01/
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprophecyclub
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-478934
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DixqVXt1f11y/
Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church