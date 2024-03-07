Experts Warn Of Imminent Dollar Collapse

The U.S. national deficit is at well over $34 trillion. And it’s growing at a breakneck pace as it continues to add $1 trillion dollars every 100 days. This wild spending spree is prompting multiple financial experts to warn that the U.S. could suffer a dollar collapse very soon. Michael Hartnett, chief strategist at Bank of America, The Black Swan Author Nassim Taleb, and Wharton Business School finance professor Joao Gomes, who said we could see a crisis as soon as next year, are among them.





Other stories in this episode include:





@ 11:57 | Gov. Kathie Hobbs just vetoed a bill that would’ve made it a state crime to cross the border into Arizona;





@ 22:27 | The manner in which the Texas fires have decimated structures to ashes has Gov. Greg Abbot perplexed;





@ 25:29 | The Federal Election Commission is being sued over disinformation regarding the 51 intelligence experts who called the Hunter Biden laptop story Russian propaganda. William F. Jasper discusses the lawsuit.