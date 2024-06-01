3rd case of human bird flu reported

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The USDA announces it will spend more than $800 million to protect livestock after a third farm worker was diagnosed with the virus.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html