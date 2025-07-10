© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alvarado, Texas ICE Facility Ambush: Manhunt for Armed Suspect Benjamin Song
Description
A shocking ambush at the ICE Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas has left three officers injured and sparked a massive manhunt for Benjamin Hanil Song, a former Marine reservist. Song is wanted for attempted murder after opening fire with AR-15 rifles. Ten suspects are in custody, but Song remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information. Watch for the latest updates and safety alerts.
