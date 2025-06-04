6/3/25 TRUMP'S BATTLE Vs. TIME: WW3/NATO, BBB, BANKSTERS! S Korea Falls to CCP, GHF, ELSA, 2nd AmRev 250!

6/3/25 President Trump faces down EU/NATO as Putin staid in response to "Ukraine" attacks meant to prompt WW3, w Merz coming to WH Thursday. S. Korea election stolen by CCP could mean the end of US military treaties, expelling of US troops. FDA/CDC staff to be replaced 80% by AI and much more! Pray for God's hand in preventing Cartel Babylon from triggering WW3. WE ARE FREE!

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/

Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE

TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

CELEBRATE AMERICA! June 14, DC:

https://america250.org/





Heavy Metal Summer Experience: Trade Schools! Take from Harvard, give to Trades!

https://www.hmse.org/





Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: Board Members kept secret:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaza_Humanitarian_Foundation

Justice Roberts behind efforts to oust Alito, Thomas:

https://www.brassballs.blog/https/newsothersmisscom/roberts-plots-whitehouse-to-remove-justices-alito-thomas-chief-justice-public-information-requests-foia-sheldon-whitehouse-johnson-hank-back-stabbers-ojays-conrad-grant-ethan-torrey

Regeneron Acquires 23&Me genetic storehouse of 15 million customers in $256M BK buyout:

https://www.newsweek.com/regeneron-buys-23andme-dna-privacy-bankruptcy-sale-2074378

MUSK attack on BBB has personal/business reasons:

https://www.axios.com/2025/06/03/elon-musk-trump-white-house-relationship

Bishop Martin's attack on Latin Mass in Charlotte, NC:

https://charlottelatinmass.org/2025/05/27/charlotte-bishop-suppresses-diocesan-latin-mass/

Latin Mass shut down in Charlotte NC delayed after public outcry: Take Action! 704-379-6299, Bishop Martin's Diocese Office!

https://www.ncregister.com/news/charlotte-bishop-delays-traditional-latin-mass-restrictions-after-backlash

Natural News: Human depopulation orgs FDA and CDC to be AI-automated to achieve efficient extermination goals:

https://www.brighteon.com/d6d06a1a-0e6b-4a02-8e61-f7ada1a49438

Natural News: China rocket fuel DUMP over 7 U.S. states:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-06-03-china-rocket-fuel-dump-over-7-u-s-states-adds-to-chemical-chaos-from-chemtrails-that-sicken-citizens-and-fuel-sick-care-industry.html

Scott Ritter: Ukraine Could be Completely Destroyed if THIS Happens:

https://youtube.com/live/Oh82FfI1fX0?si=YAblYYuoNfyI7JF_

Ukraine says it has struck bridge connecting Russia to Crimea with underwater explosives:

https://thehill.com/policy/international/5330253-ukraine-hits-russian-bridge-crimea/

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6ua067-6325.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Mike Lindell's court hearing information:

6/2/25 at 9 a.m. MDT

U.S. Dist Court, District of Colorado

901 19th Street

Denver CO, 80294

EMAIL YOUR U.S. SENATORS:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm?Class=1

EMAIL YOUR U.S. REPRESENTATIVES:

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!



