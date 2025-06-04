6/3/25 TRUMP'S BATTLE Vs. TIME: WW3/NATO, BBB, BANKSTERS! S Korea Falls to CCP, GHF, ELSA, 2nd AmRev 250!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/3/25 President Trump faces down EU/NATO as Putin staid in response to "Ukraine" attacks meant to prompt WW3, w Merz coming to WH Thursday. S. Korea election stolen by CCP could mean the end of US military treaties, expelling of US troops. FDA/CDC staff to be replaced 80% by AI and much more! Pray for God's hand in preventing Cartel Babylon from triggering WW3. WE ARE FREE!
Heavy Metal Summer Experience: Trade Schools! Take from Harvard, give to Trades!
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: Board Members kept secret:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaza_Humanitarian_Foundation
Justice Roberts behind efforts to oust Alito, Thomas:
https://www.brassballs.blog/https/newsothersmisscom/roberts-plots-whitehouse-to-remove-justices-alito-thomas-chief-justice-public-information-requests-foia-sheldon-whitehouse-johnson-hank-back-stabbers-ojays-conrad-grant-ethan-torrey
Regeneron Acquires 23&Me genetic storehouse of 15 million customers in $256M BK buyout:
https://www.newsweek.com/regeneron-buys-23andme-dna-privacy-bankruptcy-sale-2074378
MUSK attack on BBB has personal/business reasons:
https://www.axios.com/2025/06/03/elon-musk-trump-white-house-relationship
Bishop Martin's attack on Latin Mass in Charlotte, NC:
https://charlottelatinmass.org/2025/05/27/charlotte-bishop-suppresses-diocesan-latin-mass/
Latin Mass shut down in Charlotte NC delayed after public outcry: Take Action! 704-379-6299, Bishop Martin's Diocese Office!
https://www.ncregister.com/news/charlotte-bishop-delays-traditional-latin-mass-restrictions-after-backlash
Natural News: Human depopulation orgs FDA and CDC to be AI-automated to achieve efficient extermination goals:
https://www.brighteon.com/d6d06a1a-0e6b-4a02-8e61-f7ada1a49438
Natural News: China rocket fuel DUMP over 7 U.S. states:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-06-03-china-rocket-fuel-dump-over-7-u-s-states-adds-to-chemical-chaos-from-chemtrails-that-sicken-citizens-and-fuel-sick-care-industry.html
Scott Ritter: Ukraine Could be Completely Destroyed if THIS Happens:
https://youtube.com/live/Oh82FfI1fX0?si=YAblYYuoNfyI7JF_
Ukraine says it has struck bridge connecting Russia to Crimea with underwater explosives:
https://thehill.com/policy/international/5330253-ukraine-hits-russian-bridge-crimea/
Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6ua067-6325.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Mike Lindell's court hearing information:
6/2/25 at 9 a.m. MDT
U.S. Dist Court, District of Colorado
901 19th Street
Denver CO, 80294
