Walking Street Video I

Walking street is the original I'd say 'Animals" song "House of Rising Sun" 'It's been the ruin of many a poor boy and God I know I'm one.' there's sex for sale everywhere you just have to have the money to pay for it. And talking about the rising sun this place closes when the sun rises. And if you are into the song "Lola" there are a number of Lola's around here. I think you get the picture when the nightclub is called "Boys are Us" Anyway if you come to Pattaya you've got to have a walk down Walking Street and check out a few of the night clubs. I belong to the older generation so I hang out in the beer halls or beer barns and I must admit it takes a lot to beat 'Bamboo' that is the beer hall before you get to the walking street and most times I don't get past it.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FGQMFZ26

