Unveiling the Michael-Mary Dragon Line: A Journey of Spiritual Awakening in Albion

Dive into this new episode of Disrupt Now Podcast Season 2, New Earth Magick, featuring host, Natalie Viglione, and co-host, Laura Maven Star! Join us as we recount our enchanting journey through Albion, also known as the UK. Together, we delve into our transformative experiences, from rekindling connections with sacred energies to undergoing profound initiations, Natalie’s connection to the MerLion lineage and Tiamat… and more!





In this episode, we delve into:

✨ The divine timing and call that led us to Albion— Oct. 20, 2023 was an auspicious day indeed held within the Albion Michael-Mary Dragon line

✨ Our reconnection to the Sacred Earth and Cosmic Mother

✨ Initiations with Dragons and MerLion Messages at Avebury Henge and Silbury Hill

✨ The journey towards embodying more light for global paradigm shift as it continues to unfold

✨ Our mission to share the energies of Sacred Sites with a wider audience





Don't miss out on this captivating exploration of our spiritual odyssey and the Power of what happened on Oct.20, 2023 and what it meant for all of this world. Tune in now!





