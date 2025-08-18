PCR Testing and Food Safety

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PCR testing is promoted as the gold standard for food safety, yet it often fails to answer the most important question: how much contamination is actually present? Without quantifiable data or real reference standards, PCR can deliver false positives or miss real threats—raising serious concerns about its reliability in protecting our food supply.
