Starting 2025 with a Big Bang

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In which I describe that I am going to the Vatican to take Pope Francis and President Biden to task when they meet on the 10th of January and to give the existing system a last kick in the head. And in which I explain my actions and methodology. Those who want to donate money for my Vatican action can do so at any of the following:
Revolut
PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/KevinGalalae
Bank Europe:
Catalin Mugur Galalae
Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
Agentia Promenada, Calea Floreasca 246B,
Bucharest, Romania
Code IBAN: RO59 RZBR 0000 0600 1992 4392 RON account
Code IBAN: RO31 RZBR 0000 0600 2067 1214 EURO account
Code BIC: RZBRROBU
Bank North America:
Kevin Galalae
63 Stanley Street, Ayr, Ontario, N0B 1E0, Canada
CIBC, Account number: 7590997
CIBC SWIFT CODE: CIBCCATT
CIBC Institution number: 010
Transit number: 03752