Partial Nudity❗️South Park makes a Trump "PSA" spoof - NSFW - clip 1

South Park Targets Trump and Paramount in Season 27 Premiere

South Park launched its 27th season with a direct attack on Donald Trump and its new parent company, Paramount—just 24 hours after finalizing a $1.5 billion deal with the network.

The episode, titled Sermon on the Mount, includes a depiction of Trump in bed with Satan, references his lawsuit against Paramount, mocks the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and comments on "wokeness" and his criticism of Canada.

Trump is uniquely portrayed using a real photo of his face on an animated body. A prominent scene also features a deepfake-style, hyper-realistic nude Trump wandering through a desert. The episode repeatedly mocks the size of his genitalia.

