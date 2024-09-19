[Jun 21, 2013] New SEED (eagle) intro (10.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Still planning on shooting it all as live action sequences. But in the meantime, I've begun to update the animations for better visual conceptualization of what will eventually be shot. This piece also includes several new sequences (two of which now feature Jessica Caine) and brand new original music from a Grammy nominated film composer (with a little piece of music also included from my friend Joslin Dsouza). Stay tuned for more!
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy