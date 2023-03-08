CORINTH Ancient Greek Silver Pegasus Athena Greece Coins and Types GUIDE #trustedcoins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ARTICLE: https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/corinth-ancient-greek-silver-pegasus-athena-greece-coins-and-types-guide/amp/ EBAY STORE: http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/
CORINTH COINS FOR SALE: http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=corinth&submit=Search
In this video, ancient coin expert, enthusiast and dealer in ancient coins, Ilya Zlobin explores the different types of coins that were made in ancient Corinth, and the types that other cities struck that could be described as Corinthinian or Corinth like types. These amazing coins are also available for sale froma this world-renowned coin expert today.
LEARN MORE ABOUT ANCIENT CORINTH HERE:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Corinth
ORIGINAL VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xl4T2dwIThg
MAIN SITE:
https://trustedcoins.com
ALL MY ARTICLES HERE:
https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/articles/
COIN COLLECTING PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv
TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/coindealernyc/
THE ANCIENT COINS AND ARTIFACTS EXPLORED IN VIDEO:
http://www.ebay.com/itm/SYRACUSE-SICILY-Silver-Greek-Coin-like-Corinth-Stater-Pegasus-NGC-ChXF-i67718-/352338243276
http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Ancient-345BC-Silver-Greek-Stater-Coin-ATHENA-PEGASUS-NGC-AU-i68292-/323181897978
http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-345BC-Athena-Pegasus-Authentic-Ancient-Silver-Greek-Stater-Coin-i65196-/232643177009
http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Ancient-405BC-Silver-Greek-Stater-Coin-ATHENA-PEGASUS-NGC-XF-i66892-/323032410399
http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Authentic-Ancient-400BC-Silver-Greek-Coin-ATHENA-PEGASUS-NGC-i76858-/233189259774
http://www.ebay.com/itm/METROPOLIS-AKARNANIA-300BC-Silver-Stater-Greek-Coin-LIKE-Corinth-NGC-i78070-/233244680576
http://www.ebay.com/itm/AMBRAKIA-EPEIROS-404BC-Silver-Greek-STATER-Like-Corinth-Coin-PEGASUS-NGC-i78068-/233244604633
http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Genuine-Ancient-375BC-Silver-Stater-Greek-Coin-ATHENA-PEGASUS-NGC-i77644-/352649286069
http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Ancient-Silver-GREEK-Coin-ATHENA-DOLPHIN-ROOSTER-PEGASUS-NGC-i78066-/352681368762
http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-under-GALBA-Authentic-Ancient-68AD-Roman-Greek-Coin-Hands-NGC-i77612-/352647758574
http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Authentic-Ancient-Silver-GREEK-Stater-Coin-w-ATHENA-PEGASUS-NGC-i78071-/323823225254