CORINTH Ancient Greek Silver Pegasus Athena Greece Coins and Types GUIDE #trustedcoins
0 view • 03/08/2023

ARTICLE: https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/corinth-ancient-greek-silver-pegasus-athena-greece-coins-and-types-guide/amp/ EBAY STORE: http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/

CORINTH COINS FOR SALE: http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=corinth&submit=Search


In this video, ancient coin expert, enthusiast and dealer in ancient coins, Ilya Zlobin explores the different types of coins that were made in ancient Corinth, and the types that other cities struck that could be described as Corinthinian or Corinth like types. These amazing coins are also available for sale froma this world-renowned coin expert today.



LEARN MORE ABOUT ANCIENT CORINTH HERE:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Corinth


ORIGINAL VIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xl4T2dwIThg

MAIN SITE:

https://trustedcoins.com

ALL MY ARTICLES HERE:

https://www.trustedancientcoins.com/articles/

COIN COLLECTING PLAYLIST:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv

TWITTER:

https://twitter.com/coindealernyc/







THE ANCIENT COINS AND ARTIFACTS EXPLORED IN VIDEO:


http://www.ebay.com/itm/SYRACUSE-SICILY-Silver-Greek-Coin-like-Corinth-Stater-Pegasus-NGC-ChXF-i67718-/352338243276


http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Ancient-345BC-Silver-Greek-Stater-Coin-ATHENA-PEGASUS-NGC-AU-i68292-/323181897978


http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-345BC-Athena-Pegasus-Authentic-Ancient-Silver-Greek-Stater-Coin-i65196-/232643177009


http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Ancient-405BC-Silver-Greek-Stater-Coin-ATHENA-PEGASUS-NGC-XF-i66892-/323032410399


http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Authentic-Ancient-400BC-Silver-Greek-Coin-ATHENA-PEGASUS-NGC-i76858-/233189259774


http://www.ebay.com/itm/METROPOLIS-AKARNANIA-300BC-Silver-Stater-Greek-Coin-LIKE-Corinth-NGC-i78070-/233244680576


http://www.ebay.com/itm/AMBRAKIA-EPEIROS-404BC-Silver-Greek-STATER-Like-Corinth-Coin-PEGASUS-NGC-i78068-/233244604633


http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Genuine-Ancient-375BC-Silver-Stater-Greek-Coin-ATHENA-PEGASUS-NGC-i77644-/352649286069


http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Ancient-Silver-GREEK-Coin-ATHENA-DOLPHIN-ROOSTER-PEGASUS-NGC-i78066-/352681368762


http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-under-GALBA-Authentic-Ancient-68AD-Roman-Greek-Coin-Hands-NGC-i77612-/352647758574


http://www.ebay.com/itm/CORINTH-Authentic-Ancient-Silver-GREEK-Stater-Coin-w-ATHENA-PEGASUS-NGC-i78071-/323823225254

Keywords
coin collectingtrustedcoinsancient greek coinscorith greeceancient silver coins
